LONDON (AP) — British Security Minister Ben Wallace has told journalists that the government believes British hostage John Cantlie is alive.
Wallace made the comments to journalists Tuesday. He did not say what intelligence supported the belief that the photojournalist, captured in northwestern Syria in November 2012, is still alive.
He did say officials believe Cantlie is being held by Islamic State operatives.
Cantlie was kidnapped by the Islamic State group along with American journalist James Foley, who was eventually beheaded by the extremists.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Once flat and wide on the frontier, Western cityscapes are now rising tall and sleek VIEW
- Speed limit on the autobahn? Over my dead body, many Germans say
- Blackface scandal spotlights deeply embedded racism in US
- Federal prosecutors subpoena Trump's inaugural committee
- Neighbors: Plane 'sounded like a missile' as it broke apart WATCH
Cantlie has worked for several publications, including The Sunday Times, The Sun and The Sunday Telegraph.
Wallace said the British government’s policy is not to pay ransoms for hostages.