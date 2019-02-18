LONDON (AP) — A man living in northeast England has been charged under Britain’s terrorism laws with attempting to incite a car, knife and bomb attack in Germany.
Fatah Mohammed Abdullah, a 33-year-old from Newcastle, was charged Monday with encouraging another person to plow a car into crowds in Germany, attack people with a meat cleaver and detonate bombs, “with the aim of killing and/or causing serious injury.”
The incitement allegedly took place between April 9 and Dec. 11, 2018.
He was arrested after a joint investigation by British and German police and is due to appear in a London court on Wednesday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Smollett developments leave some baffled, others outraged
- Amid Trump’s crackdown, thousands of asylum-seekers on the border are giving up
- He threw away a napkin at a hockey game. It was used to charge him in a 1993 murder.
- Fire deaths rise to 71 ahead of Trump's California visit WATCH
- In war, as with California wildfires, heroism lives next to horror