DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates says that four commercial ships “were subjected to sabotage operations” after false reports circulated in Lebanese and Iranian media outlets saying there had been explosions at one of the nation’s seaports.

The statement carried by the state-run WAM news agency on Sunday did not say who the UAE suspected of carrying out the sabotage or identify the ships involved.

The statement said there had been “no injuries or fatalities on board the vessels” and “no spillage of harmful chemicals or fuel.”

Earlier Sunday, pro-Iran Lebanese media and Iranian media falsely reported there had been explosions at oil tankers at the port of Fujairah. The Associated Press found the reports to be unfounded after speaking to Emirati officials and local witnesses.