The United States will miss President Joe Biden’s original goal of getting coronavirus shots to at least 70% of adults by July 4, a White House official confirmed Tuesday to The Washington Post, speaking on the condition of anonymity to preview planned remarks.

The White House will instead announce a new goal: ensuring that 70% of Americans age 27 and up receive at least one shot through the July 4 holiday weekend, the official said. Seventy percent of Americans age 30 and up have already received at least one shot, the official said.

The White House’s planned announcement Tuesday is a formal acknowledgment of what had become clear in recent weeks: The United States had fallen behind Biden’s goal as vaccinations slowed, particularly in the South and Midwest. Health officials have struggled to persuade younger Americans to get vaccinated despite lotteries, gifts and other promotions. NBC News first reported the White House’s planned announcement.

Biden, who in May announced his target of ensuring that 70% of adults had received at least one shot by July 4, has avoided mentioning his goal in recent remarks. Instead, the president and White House officials have touted the significant progress in vaccinations this year and the corresponding downturn in coronavirus cases and deaths.

As of Tuesday, about 64% of adults had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, according to tracking by The Post, up from about 5% when Biden took office in January.

The vaccination pace has slowed dramatically since mid-April, when more than 3 million shots per day were being administered, according to the seven-day rolling average. About 1.1 million shots a day were administered in the past week.

Projections suggest that no more than 68% of adults will have received at least one shot by July 4, and that it may take until August to reach Biden’s original goal.

Public health officials have said the United States needs widespread immunity to prevent a resurgence of covid-19 cases this year.

White House officials and outside advisers have dismissed the significance of Biden missing his goal, maintaining they are more concerned about regional variations in vaccination rates that could lead to a rebound of the virus. Liberal groups have blamed GOP officials for minimizing the threat of coronavirus outbreaks, with some Republican governors dismissing opportunities to encourage their constituents to get shots.