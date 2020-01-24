WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court doesn’t have a public comment line for its own work, much less the Senate’s.

That hasn’t stopped a fair number of social media users from urging people to call Chief Justice John Roberts at the Supreme Court and demand a fair trial or ask for witnesses or tell him to control the Senate.

The messages seem to be mainly from people who support the impeachment and removal from office of President Donald Trump. Roberts is presiding over the Senate impeachment trial.

Note to America: It might feel good to give that message to a real person who answers the telephone in the court’s public information office, but it probably won’t get you anywhere.

The court does have an opinion line the public can call, but it’s for alerting people that the justices are expected to release their own opinions in cases, not listen to yours.