ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A TV meteorologist accused of using an on-air racial slur in reference to Martin Luther King Jr. is out of a job.
A video posted to social media of WHEC chief meteorologist Jeremy Kappell’s broadcast Friday includes him apparently calling a park named for the slain civil rights leader “Martin Luther Coon King Jr. Park.”
WHEC general manager Richard Reingold wrote on the station’s website that he was disheartened and disgusted that the words were broadcast and regrets that they didn’t immediately apologize. He said the station made a “staffing change” Sunday.
Kappell tweeted Monday that “this isn’t about race” and “I’ve never uttered those words in my life.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump faces pressure from calendar as shutdown stretches on
- Ginsburg misses Supreme Court arguments for the 1st time
- Police: Armed Uber driver held man in crashes at gunpoint
- 7 dead in shooting in Mexican resort of Playa del Carmen
- 'Sister Wives' family makes home in inclusive Arizona city
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, who is black, was among those calling for Kappell’s firing. Defenders on Twitter argued he misspoke.