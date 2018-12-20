ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president has again criticized U.S. sanctions on Iran and vowed to continue to cooperate with Tehran.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the comments on Thursday at a joint news conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
Erdogan says Turkey aims to increase bilateral trade with Iran to $30 billion from the current $11 billion.
U.S. President Donald Trump pulled America out of the 2015 nuclear deal Iran struck with world powers in May and re-imposed sanctions. Turkey was among U.S. allies allowed to continue purchasing Iranian oil as long as they work to reduce imports.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Elon Musk's new tunnel 'a little rough around the edges' WATCH
- Neighbor who died in October left stash of Christmas gifts for their child
- Scary statistic: 90.5 percent of plastic is not recycled
- A Paradise fire cleanup crew joked about ruins and a charred cat. Then the town found out.
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
Erdogan said: “The U.S. (sanctions) put regional safety and stability into danger and we do not support them.”
He added: “We will continue to stand by the brotherly Iranian people.”