ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president has slammed the U.S. over delays in establishing a buffer zone in Syria, saying that if Washington won’t contribute to the effort, Ankara will do it alone.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Donald Trump last month discussed setting up safe zone east of the Euphrates River in Syria.
Turkey has demanded Syrian Kurdish militia withdraw from there and Erdogan has been seeking logistical and financial assistance from Washington for that.
Erdogan said Tuesday that if the U.S. doesn’t keep to its promise to “cleanse the region of terrorists” and doesn’t contribute in the creation of a safe zone under Turkey’s control, “then we will take care of our own business.”
Erdogan warned Ankara’s patience is waning over delays in Kurdish fighters’ withdrawal from the Syrian town of Manbij.