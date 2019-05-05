ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s official news agency says an investigation of local election fraud in Istanbul found 43 suspects had alleged links to the network of a Muslim cleric that the government considers a terrorist organization.

Anadolu Agency reported Sunday that 41 of the people prosecutors investigated had deposited money in private Bank Asya and two allegedly used an encrypted messaging application.

Turkish courts have treated both as evidence of links to cleric Fethullah Gulen, who the government blames for a failed coup.

More than 100 people are under investigation.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling party are demanding to have the results of the Istanbul mayoral race annulled over alleged irregularities. An opposition candidate won narrowly.

Turkey’s top electoral body is expected to consider Monday whether to repeat the election.