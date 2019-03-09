NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul has landed safely at New York’s Kennedy Airport after severe turbulence that left at least 32 people injured.
Spokesman Steve Coleman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says 10 people were taken to a hospital after the plane landed Saturday at 5:35 p.m. One had a broken leg and others suffered bumps, bruises and cuts.
Coleman says most of the passengers were treated inside an airport terminal.
Turkish Airlines Flight 1 encountered the turbulence about 45 minutes before landing at JFK.
The Port Authority spokesman says other airport operations were not affected.