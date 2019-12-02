TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s president is promising to improve his country’s poor road safety record after 26 people were killed in a bus crash — and then a car transporting one of the bodies was reportedly hit by a train.

The Health Ministry on Monday raised the death toll to 26 from the accident when a bus carrying Tunisians on an excursion plummeted off a hill in the Beja region Sunday. Seventeen people were injured.

Local radio Mosaique FM reported that a car carrying one of the victims was struck by a train Monday in the neighboring Kef region, killing a 21-year-old woman.

Mourning the dead, President Kais Saied promised to “do everything in my power to deal with the consequences of the disaster and fix what can be fixed.”