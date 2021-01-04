More than 1.3 million people moved through U.S. airport security checkpoints Sunday – the most since the beginning of the pandemic, officials with the Transportation Security Administration, announced Monday.

The number was still far below what it was in 2019 when more than 2.4 million people were screened on the same day.

Despite recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people not travel during the holiday season, December proved to be one of the busiest months at airports across the country, with the number of people screened exceeding 1 million on nine separate days. For the first three days of January, screening volumes exceeded 1 million twice, Saturday and Sunday.

The TSA, as well as airports and airlines, have adopted measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including requiring people to wear masks and practice social distancing. The TSA said it has installed nearly 7,000 acrylic barriers at 384 airports across the country.

Still, since any travel carries risks, health officials are worried about a possible uptick in coronavirus infections tied to holiday travel.