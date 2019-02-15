WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to build his long-promised border wall is ending one political problem for the White House and allies on Capitol Hill, but launching another.
Republicans are torn over Trump’s decision to invoke executive power to obtain funds for the wall along the Southern border. Some are backing the president, while others are vehemently opposed, setting up a potential showdown.
Democrats are almost certain to hold a vote of disapproval that will force Republicans to stand with the president — or against him.
It’s an outcome Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and GOP leaders warned Trump against. Now they’re largely falling in line behind Trump’s decision.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Amazon dumps NYC headquarters and its promised 25,000 jobs
- Too big to sell: Airbus bids pained adieu to superjumbo A380 VIEW
- Unclaimed $1.5B prize: South Carolina could be big loser too
- Congress OKs border deal; Trump will sign, declare emergency WATCH
- Ocasio-Cortez learned lobbyists pay people to avoid waiting in lines on the Hill. She's not pleased.
But other Republicans aren’t so sure. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio says, “No crisis justifies violating the Constitution.”