NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports will jump from 10% to 25% this week, giving Chinese negotiators a fresh deadline and added pressure as talks between the two countries resume this week.

Trump has threatened to increase those tariffs before but has pushed back plans to raise them twice. In his tweets Sunday, Trump said the tariff increase will happen Friday. Chinese officials are expected to come to Washington for trade talks on Wednesday.

Last year, the Trump administration imposed 10% tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports and 25% tariffs on another $50 billion. Trump tweeted Sunday that an additional $325 billion in Chinese goods may be taxed at 25% “shortly.”

“The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!” Trump tweeted on Sunday.