RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump is tweeting support for Republican candidates in Virginia ahead of the state’s highly watched legislative elections.

Trump urged Virginia voters via Twitter to use Tuesday’s election to “send a signal to D.C.” by supporting candidates who support gun rights, lower taxes and other GOP priorities.

The Sunday and Monday tweets are Trump’s first public comments on the election that is widely viewed as a referendum on how voters feel about the president and his possible impeachment.

Virginia is one of only four states holding legislative elections this year and the only one where Democrats have a chance of flipping control of the state house.

Voter antipathy toward Trump has powered Democratic gains in the last two election cycles in Virginia.