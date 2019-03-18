WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has tweeted a picture of a $100,000 check he recently wrote to the Department of Homeland Security, his latest donation to a federal agency.
Trump pledged as a candidate in 2016 to not accept the $400,000 annual presidential salary he would be due if elected.
Trump says the press doesn’t like writing about his donations “nor do I need them to.”
He also claims if he didn’t make the donations, there would be “hell to pay from the FAKE NEWS MEDIA!”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- DNA testing helps police confirm Ted Bundy killed missing Utah teen
- RNC links 'noted Irishman' Beto O'Rourke's heritage to 1998 DWI arrest
- More evacuations in Midwest as floodwaters head downstream VIEW
- Boeing 737 Max 8 hit trouble right away, pilot’s tense radio messages show
By law, he must be paid, so Trump has donated the quarterly payments to various federal departments and agencies.