WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s looking forward to celebrating the Clemson Tigers at the White House on Monday.

Trump announced the 2019 NCAA football champion team’s visit in a tweet Friday, exclaiming “what a game, what a coach, what a team!”

Clemson won the national championship earlier this week with a 44-16 win over Alabama.

It will be Clemson’s second time at the White House. Trump honored the Tigers in 2017 after their championship run the previous season.