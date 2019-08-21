WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to discuss his commitment to the military during an address to a gathering of veterans.

Trump is visiting Kentucky to speak to more than 2,500 veterans attending the AMVETS national convention in Louisville on Wednesday.

The nonpartisan veterans’ service organization, also known as American Veterans, says Trump is expected to discuss suicide prevention and access to health care, along with education and other issues of concern to veterans.

Trump also plans to headline a Louisville fundraiser for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s reelection effort .

Bevin is running against Democratic state Attorney General Andy Beshear in what’s shaping up to be a close November election .

Bevin plays up his Trump ties in pitching for a second term. Trump recently promised to hold a campaign rally for Bevin.