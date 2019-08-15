WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is throwing his support behind his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who’s considering a run for Senate in his home state of New Hampshire.

Trump praised Lewandowski as “a very outstanding guy” in an interview on the “New Hampshire Today” radio show before his rally in the state Thursday evening. The Republican president says that he doesn’t think Lewandowski has made up his mind about a run but that if he ran and won the seat he’d be a great senator.

Two prominent Republicans already have announced campaigns to challenge Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (jeen shuh-HEEN’): retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc (BOHL’-duk) and former New Hampshire House Speaker Bill O’Brien.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tells Fox News Channel she thinks Lewandowski could “absolutely” win.

Lewandowski left Trump’s campaign after assaulting a reporter.