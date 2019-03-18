Share story

By
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is targeting Joe Biden after the former vice president made a verbal slip about a potential 2020 presidential bid.

Trump, who has eagerly followed the 2020 Democratic field, tweeted Monday: “Joe Biden got tongue tied over the weekend when he was unable to properly deliver a very simple line about his decision to run for President.”

Added Trump: “Get used to it, another low I.Q. individual!”

At a dinner over the weekend, Biden said he had “the most progressive record of anybody running.” But Biden hasn’t announced whether he will launch a third run for the White House. He quickly corrected himself, but the comment prompted frenzied speculation.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Trump previously labeled California Congresswoman Maxine Waters and actor Robert De Niro as being “low I.Q.”

The Associated Press