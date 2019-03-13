WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the United States is in “a very good position” as it negotiates with China on a new trade agreement.

Trump also says the Chinese see a chance he could walk away from the talks if they don’t go his way, an obvious reference to his recent summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump cut the summit short after the two sides could not reach an agreement.

Trump spoke on the state of negotiations shortly before meeting with Republican senators on the trade issue.

He warns, “We’re making great deals or we’re not going to make them at all.”

So far, the U.S. has imposed tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese imports. China retaliated by slapping duties on about $110 billion of U.S. goods.