WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking a hard line against further disaster aid for hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico, telling GOP allies that the U.S. island territory has gotten too much rebuilding money compared with Southern states.

Trump’s opposition to additional Puerto Rico funding sets up a showdown with House Democrats, who insist that a $13 billion to $14 billion disaster aid package that’s a top priority for southern Republicans won’t advance without Puerto Rico aid.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio says Trump told Republicans at a luncheon Tuesday that aid for Puerto Rico “is way out of proportion to what Texas and Florida and others have gotten.”

The disaster aid package cleared a procedural hurdle by a 90-10 vote and is expected to pass the Senate, setting up talks with the Democratic-controlled House.