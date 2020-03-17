SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration is considering a plan to immediately return to Mexico all people who cross the southern border illegally because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two administration officials said Tuesday that the government is still considering whether to institute the ban that would include those who go on to seek asylum but wouldn’t cover those who turn themselves in at ports of entry. The officials spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the plan hasn’t been finalized.

The officials said the president has the authority to take such action in a pandemic.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The plan emerged as the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Guatemala also took action to restrict deportation flights from the U.S.

The idea being considered echoes similar efforts put forth by the administration in the past two years to restrict immigration at the border.