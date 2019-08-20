WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at the White House as the two leaders explore ways to cooperate on defense and energy issues.

Iohannis arrived at the White House on Tuesday.

The Trump administration views Romania as “a particularly important ally,” with aides saying Trump wants to show the importance of Central Europe to the United States as a security and business partner. The president will be traveling to Poland later this month.

The White House says Trump and Iohannis will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the end of communism in Romania and the 15th anniversary of its NATO membership.