NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at New York Democrats over their efforts to shut down his charitable foundation.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that his foundation has “done great work and given away lots of money.”

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood announced Tuesday that the foundation would dissolve while it fights a state lawsuit accusing it of illegally operating like an extension of Trump’s businesses and political campaign.

Trump said Underwood “does little else but rant, rave & politic against me.”

He called former state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman a “sleazebag.”

And he complained that the state’s attorney general-elect, Letitia James, “openly campaigned on a GET TRUMP agenda.”

Trump also criticized New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who wasn’t involved in the lawsuit but praised it in a tweet.