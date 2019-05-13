WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate intelligence committee subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr. after he backed out of two scheduled interviews as part of the panel’s Russia investigation, the chairman of the committee told his Republican colleagues last week as he tried to stem criticism from the move.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., outlined the events at a GOP caucus luncheon Thursday after weathering fierce criticism for the subpoena of President Donald Trump’s eldest son, according to three people familiar with the remarks. They requested anonymity to discuss the private senators’ meeting.

Burr told colleagues that Trump Jr. had twice voluntarily agreed to interviews and later backed out. The committee had been in negotiations with Trump Jr. since December and had scheduled the interviews for March and April, according to one of the people familiar with his remarks.

Senators on the committee want to go over answers Trump Jr. gave the panel’s staff in a 2017 interview and ask further questions. It’s the first known subpoena of a member of the president’s immediate family, and news of the move prompted strong words from Burr’s Republican colleagues, including some who went as far as to say they thought Trump Jr. shouldn’t comply.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., tweeted, “It’s time to move on & start focusing on issues that matter to Americans.” Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, a GOP member of the panel, said he understood Trump Jr.’s frustration. Cornyn’s Texas colleague, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, said there was “no need” for the subpoena.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said on “Fox News Sunday” that if he were Trump Jr.’s lawyer, “I would tell him, ‘You don’t need to go back into this environment anymore.'”

Advertising

That Trump Jr. backed out of the interviews was first reported by CNN.

The subpoena highlights a delicate bind facing Burr, a third-term senator who is not expected to run for re-election in 2022. He has been adamant that the panel’s Russia probe be bipartisan and fair and has worked closely with the panel’s top Democrat, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner.

Burr’s committee had renewed interest in talking to Trump Jr. after Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, told a House committee in February that he had briefed Trump Jr. approximately 10 times about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow before the presidential election. Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee in a separate interview in 2017 he was only “peripherally aware” of the proposal.

The panel is also interested in talking to the president’s first son about other topics, including a campaign meeting in Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer.