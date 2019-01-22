LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lawyers for President Donald Trump want a federal judge to toss a lawsuit by porn actress Stormy Daniels over a hush money agreement she signed not to discuss an alleged affair with Trump.
Trump’s attorneys are in a Los Angeles court Tuesday to argue that Daniels’ lawsuit challenging a nondisclosure agreement is no longer relevant.
Trump and a company formed by his former personal lawyer say they won’t punish Daniels for breaking the $130,000 agreement.
Trump has denied the affair Daniels says occurred in 2006.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, wants a court to declare the agreement was illegal and prevent her from returning the money.
A company set up by Michael Cohen has dropped its threatened $20 million lawsuit against Daniels for allegedly violating the deal.