David Legates, a meteorologist who claims that excess carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is good for plants and that global warming is minor and harmless, has been tapped to run the federal agency that oversees a major scientific report on how climate change is affecting the U.S.

Legates, a controversial figure who joined the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in September, will move into a new slot as head of the U.S. Global Change Research Program as early as Thursday, according to two people familiar with the move who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Legates’ views on climate run counter to the scientific consensus that human activities — primarily the burning of fossil fuels — have generated greenhouse gases that are causing global temperatures to warm, ice sheets to melt, sea levels to rise and a host of other harmful effects.

A NOAA spokesperson would not confirm Legates’ move. “As is our practice, we do not discuss personnel matters,” he said.

The shift would put Legates in position to at least influence the authors chosen to craft the National Climate Assessment, a congressionally mandated report that periodically examines climate change damage and includes projections for the U.S., down to the local and regional level.

The most recent assessment was released under the Trump administration in 2018 but largely completed by federal agencies and outside scientists under former President Barack Obama. It angered the White House by warning of how the effects of human-caused climate change already were fueling deadlier wildfires, increasingly intense hurricanes and brutal heat waves.

The report’s authors, most of whom were from federal agencies, wrote that they are more certain than ever that climate change poses a severe threat to Americans’ health and pocketbooks, as well as to the country’s infrastructure and natural resources.

President Donald Trump later said of the report’s findings that climate change could wreak havoc on the nation’s economy: “I don’t believe it.”

The assessment is intended to be used in an array of government decisions from the federal level down to state and local agencies. The findings of the Fourth National Assessment have been cited in court cases in which cities, states and individuals have sued fossil fuel companies and the U.S. government for not acting to reduce greenhouse gas emissions despite knowing about the severity of the problem.

The findings of the fourth and fifth assessment are likely to help inform the actions of the incoming Biden administration, which plans to make climate change a centerpiece of its agenda.

A former NOAA official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Legates’ appointment made little sense.

“Sometimes these moves are made at end of an administration. It’s like titling at a windmill: It’s a nice move to your base, but there’s no substance to it,” the former agency official said. “From a pure political standpoint, if you wanted to appeal to your base, why didn’t you do this before the election? This is just a waste of time and energy.”

As a political appointee, Legates would serve until the end of Trump’s term. The position of executive director of the research program is typically filled by someone on loan from another agency, and in this case Legates would be coming from NOAA.

A new administration would be able to remove him from the research program, which is under the purview of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

While President-elect Joe Biden, D, is preparing to take control of the federal government in January, Trump and his Republican allies are disputing the election results, without any evidence of widespread voter fraud or large-scale inaccuracies.

Climate scientists and environmental groups see Legates’ ascension as a way to skew the next assessment from the start. They expect him to recruit authors who share his views and those of Trump, who has a history of downplaying and denying the government’s own findings on climate change.

The move has rattled rank and file scientists at NOAA, the lead agency working on the climate assessment, according to people inside and outside the organization. For much of the Trump administration, there has been little political interference at NOAA; the notable exception being Trump’s hand-drawn alteration of an official hurricane forecast, an incident known as “Sharpiegate.”

“I think he [Legates] can make messes that the Biden people are going to have to clean up especially with respect to personnel appointments and author nominations and assignments,” said a former scientist with the research program, who stressed new leadership could reverse any changes implemented by Legates.

The research program brings together 13 federal agencies that work on climate change, from the Smithsonian Institution to NOAA and NASA. In addition to crafting the National Climate Assessment and other reports, the program works to “advance understanding of the changing Earth system.”

A career scientist, Michael Kuperberg, led the program for more than five years but the White House abruptly removed him from that role late Friday, and sent him back to his former position in the Office of Science at the Energy Department.

Kuperberg’s dismissal and Legates’ move comes just as Betsy Weatherhead, a mainstream climate scientist, takes over as the federal coordinator of the next assessment which is just getting underway. Weatherhead will work with the research program but be formally located within the U.S. Geological Survey, and unlike Legates, she is not expected to leave on Jan. 20, when Biden takes office.

While the bulk of the work on the report will take place under Biden’s administration, government officials are starting to select participating scientists now, with the first deadline for author nominations this Saturday. Once authors are selected, it can be difficult to remove them. If the roster includes climate change contrarians who, like Legates, have argued that carbon dioxide is not a pollutant and promoted the benefits of burning fossil fuels for energy, mainstream climate scientists may steer clear of the endeavor.

Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist at Texas Tech University who was a lead author of the 2018 assessment, said it would be difficult to alter authors after selection but that the structure of the report could be changed under the next administration. She said she is more worried about the staff at the research program office. “They are dedicated, hardworking and committed people who have done their very best with a very difficult mandate the last four years and I am concerned that Legates might be, or might administer, the coup de grace for many of them,” she said.

The next report is not scheduled to be released until 2023, and any significant delays could push it beyond Biden’s presidential term.

“The report is supposed to be nonpartisan and nonpolitical from top to bottom,” said Shaye Wolf, climate science director at the Center for Biological Diversity, a research and advocacy organization. She said the appointment of Legates is a “troubling attempt to sabotage our nation’s premier scientific assessment of climate change.”

But others said they doubted Legates would have a lasting impact on research in the limited time before January. “I don’t see him being able to pull this off,” said Eileen Shea, a climate science and policy consultant who previously led NOAA’s climate services division.

Myron Ebell, a climate change contrarian at the Competitive Enterprise Institute who is close to the administration, said called Legates “an excellent scientist” and said he’d make a successful executive director of the office that produces the assessment.

Roger Pielke, Jr., a professor of environmental studies at the University of Colorado who has studied the research program, said the White House’s ability to remove and appoint whoever it likes to lead the program represents a design flaw. “It’s a problem regardless of who is in the White House,” Pielke wrote in a Twitter message. He believes the head should be chosen by an independent advisory committee.

The Washington Post's Brady Dennis contributed to this report.