CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A garbage-truck driver who drove into the path of a train carrying Republican members of Congress has been found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
The Daily Progress reports the jury’s verdict in the trial of 31-year-old Dana Naylor Jr. came on Wednesday, over a year after the January 2018 crash with the chartered Amtrak train headed to a retreat at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia. One trash company employee, 28-year-old Christopher Foley, was killed, and a second passenger was severely injured.
A charge of maiming under the influence was dropped after a judge ruled out certain scientific testimony and blood evidence on Tuesday.
Naylor and his lawyer declined to comment to the newspaper. He’s named in two lawsuits filed by train passengers.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Racist,' 'con man': Cohen assails Trump before Congress VIEW
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Man who saved Girl Scouts from the cold by buying $500 worth of cookies is arrested on fentanyl, heroin charges
- How 90,000 seized vodka bottles for North Korea help explain why Trump is so optimistic about his summit with Kim Jong Un
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
___
Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com