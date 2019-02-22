HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Guam remains under a tropical storm warning as a typhoon is expected to pass south of the Pacific U.S. territory.

The National Weather Service says Typhoon Wutip is 230 miles south of Guam Saturday, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (193 kph).

Wutip is a Category 3 typhoon as it tracks northwest. The weather service says the closest it will get to Guam is about 160 miles (257 kilometers) southwest on Saturday evening.

Residents are bracing for dangerous winds and surf. Shelters are open for those whose homes can’t withstand damaging winds.

Tropical storm warnings are also in effect for Rota in the Mariana Islands and for Faraulep in Yap in the Federated States of Micronesia. A tropical storm watch is in effect for other Northern Mariana islands.

___

Kelleher reported from Honolulu.