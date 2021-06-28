MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Forecasters are watching a weather a system they say has a good chance of strengthening and dropping large amounts of rain on the Georgia and South Carolina coastlines.

The well-defined area of low pressure was about 190 miles (306 kilometers) east of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina on Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters gave it a 70% chance of strengthening into a cyclone, saying it could soon become a tropical depression or tropical storm.

The fast-moving system could reach the Georgia and South Carolina coasts as early as Monday night, forecasters said. The speed of the system means that if tropical storm warnings are issued, residents might have relatively short notice to prepare.

Regardless of how it develops, a few inches of rain will be possible along the coastlines of both states through Tuesday, the hurricane center said.

In Savannah, Georgia, all systems are go for Tuesday night’s Savannah Bananas home baseball game. Officials for the collegiate summer league team planned to cover the field with tarp on Monday in preparation for the game.

“For us, being on the coast and being in Savannah, we get some nasty pop-up storms that can dump an inch of rain in just a few hours,” Bananas President Jared Orton said Monday. “This one doesn’t look like much more than just a nice, passing day of rain. I think we’re good to go as long as the sun comes out tomorrow and it should be a beautiful night in Savannah, I would think.”

A U.S. Air Force Reserve aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Monday evening to give forecasters more data.