PHOENIX (AP) — Five people have died and five others were injured in a crash west of Phoenix involving a tractor-trailer and two other cars, Arizona state troopers said Friday evening.

The crash occurred on Interstate 10 Friday afternoon about an hour away from Phoenix when a tractor-trailer heading east rear-ended a car carrying five people.

KNXV-TV in Phoenix reported the crash split the car in half and it burst into flames.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said all five passengers in the car died at the scene.

The tractor-trailer then hit an SUV carrying a woman and her four children. Troopers said those five were all taken to hospitals in Phoenix with serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Troopers were still investigating what caused the crash and warned traffic was heavy in the area near the community of Tonopah.