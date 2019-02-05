FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a state trooper and a suspect were killed in a shootout during a drug investigation.
News outlets cite a Virginia State Police release that says Lucas B. Dowell was a member of a tactical team assisting the Piedmont Regional Drug and Gang Task Force with a search warrant late Monday night.
The release says a male suspect began shooting at the tactical team when they entered a home. Two team members returned fire, killing the suspect.
Dowell was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He’s the department’s 66th death in the line of duty.
The suspect wasn’t immediately identified. He was the only person inside the home at the time of the shooting.
No other troopers were injured in the shooting.