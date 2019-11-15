CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Attorneys planned to make their final case to the jury Friday in the murder trial of a Colorado rancher accused of beating his fiancée to death with a baseball ball with their 1-year-old daughter in the next room.

Prosecutors have leaned on explosive testimony from a woman Patrick Frazee was having an affair with who described helping clean up blood and watching him burn Kelsey Berreth’s body.

Jurors were expected to hear closing arguments and then start deliberating whether to convict Frazee of killing Berreth, a 29-year-old flight instructor last seen nearly a year ago on Thanksgiving while shopping with the couple’s daughter. Her body has never been found.

Krystal Lee, a former Idaho nurse who had an on-and-off relationship with Frazee for over a decade, testified that Frazee asked her to clean up the scene of the killing and that she watched him burn a plastic tote that she believed contained Berreth’s body.

Lee acknowledged taking Berreth’s cellphone with her to Idaho at Frazee’s request to try to deceive investigators about Berreth’s whereabouts. She reached a plea deal with prosecutors for tampering with evidence and faces up to three years in prison.

Frazee’s lawyers used the deal to question how honest Lee was about what happened since she initially told authorities she did not know who Berreth was.

Prosecutors have not given a motive for the killing. Berreth’s parents, who have custody of the couple’s daughter, argue in a wrongful-death lawsuit that they believe Frazee wanted full custody of the girl.