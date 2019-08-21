JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor has told jurors that a southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body told police he had gone to her home “to talk some sense into her” after a breakup days earlier.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said in his opening statement Wednesday that the evidence will show 38-year-old Joseph Oberhansley kicked in the door of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton’s Jeffersonville home in September 2014 and stabbed her to death before removing and consuming parts of several of her organs.

The News and Tribune reports that defense attorney Bart Betteau asked jurors to consider the evidence from all angles.

Because of pretrial publicity, the jury was selected from another Indiana county and brought to Clark County for the duration of the trial.

