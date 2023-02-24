A train derailed near Burlington, North Dakota, early Friday, and no injuries were reported, nor hazardous materials spilled, a fire official said.

The train was a mile-and-a-half long with more than 60 train cars, fire Chief Karter Lesmann of the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department said. Several train cars derailed near County Road 10 between Des Lacs and Burlington, and 17 empty containers fell 4 or 5 feet off the rails without tipping over, along with two BNSF Railway locomotives.

BNSF Railway spokesperson Lena Kent said in an email Friday to The Associated Press, “At about 3:30 a.m. an intermodal train carrying freight of all kinds derailed seven cars with all the cars remaining upright near Des Lacs.”

“Crews are already on-site making repairs,” Kent said. “The estimated time for the tracks to return to service is late this evening. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

Earlier this month, a catastrophic 38-train car derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, prompted evacuations when toxic chemicals were burned after being released from five derailed tanker rail cars that were in danger of exploding.

“We’re nothing like that. We have no hazardous materials or anything like that here,” Lesmann said. “Nothing for the public to be concerned about or worried about.”