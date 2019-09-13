MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say that heavy storms in the southeast have claimed another victim, bringing the death toll from the extremely bad weather to three.

The town hall of the city of Alicante, on the Mediterranean coast, says a person was trapped in a car when it drove into a flooded tunnel on Friday morning.

Spanish state broadcaster TVE reported that police were able to rescue two other people traveling in the car.

On Thursday, emergency services found a 51-year-old woman and her 61-year-old brother dead inside an overturned car.

The Spanish weather service AEMET has maintained its alert for the region, saying it is “at extreme risk” from torrential downpours.

Local authorities have asked residents to avoid driving and have canceled school.