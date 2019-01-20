WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Homes, businesses, government offices and churches were among the buildings badly damaged or demolished when tornadoes struck central Alabama.
The National Weather Service says its initial surveys of Saturday’s damage indicate there was an EF 1 tornado in Autauga County, and a stronger EF2 twister in Wetumpka.
Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis told The Montgomery Advertiser that much of the damage there appeared to be on the west side of the city.
The familiar steeple of the First Baptist Church of Wetumpka was missing after the storm. And much of a historic Presbyterian church was reduced to rubble.
WSFA-TV reports that officials at a Sunday morning news conference said the Wetumpka police station, senior citizens center and recreation center were lost in the tornado.
No serious injuries were reported.