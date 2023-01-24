HOUSTON (AP) — A powerful storm system took aim at the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, spawning a tornado that caused damage east of Houston.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado emergency for that area, warning that a “large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado” was on the ground Tuesday afternoon and was headed toward Baytown, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Houston. The warning expired as the system moved to the east.

Footage from Houston TV station KTRK showed damage to buildings in Pasadena, a city southeast of Houston. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

It was the start of what’s expected to be a stormy day along the Gulf Coast. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said areas along the coast from Houston to the Florida Panhandle could see tornadoes, strong winds and hail on Tuesday.

The storm system was also bringing snow and ice to much of the central U.S.