DEXTER, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a tornado has destroyed 10 homes in a small southeastern New Mexico community and five people suffered non-life threatening injuries.
National Weather Service meteorologist Chuck Jones said the tornado touched down Tuesday in Dexter for about five minutes but that its strength hasn’t been determined. The agency is sending a team to survey damage.
Chaves County Mike Herrington in a statement says cleanup won’t start Wednesday because heavy winds of up to 70 mph (112 kph) are blowing debris around.
He told the Roswell Daily Record that five people were taken to hospitals with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
The newspaper says roofs were ripped off buildings.
The American Red Cross sent a team to assist people who were displaced from their homes.