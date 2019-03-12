JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The top United States diplomat to Africa says perhaps it’s time to take the deadly separatist crisis in Cameroon to an “international forum.”
An exasperated Tibor Nagy told reporters on Tuesday that “my heart breaks for Cameroon … I just don’t understand why this crisis goes on and on and on.”
Some half a million people have been displaced as Cameroon’s government battles an Anglophone separatist movement in the largely French-speaking country. Weary residents in the middle have pleaded for peace.
Nagy, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for Africa, called for “open, unlimited national dialogue.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Worried travelers seek answers about the 737 MAX 8. Here is what passengers should know.
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Passenger missed boarding doomed Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 by minutes
- A shredded book, a passport: What 157 victims left behind VIEW
- Pelosi waves off impeachment, says it would divide country
Cameroon’s government in a strongly worded statement last week criticized Nagy’s earlier comments on the Anglophone crisis, accusing him of misunderstanding the situation and interfering in the West African country’s internal affairs.