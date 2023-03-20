RENO, Nev. (AP) — Here is a list of the Top 10 Sierra winters with the most snow in the 77 years since the UC-Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab started keeping records in 1946 northwest of Lake Tahoe near Donner Pass at Soda Springs, California:

TOP TEN HISTORIC SIERRA SNOW SEASONS

1951-52 — 812 inches (2,062 cm), or 67.7 feet (20.6 meters)

2022-23 — 677 inches (1,719.6 cm), or 56.4 feet (17.2 meters)

1982-83 — 651 inches (1,704 cm), or 56 feet (17 meters)

2010-11 — 643 inches (1,635 cm), or 53.6 feet (16.35 meters)

1981-82 — 624 inches (1,583 cm), or 52 feet (15.8 meters)

1968-69 — 602 inches (1,529 cm), or 50.2 feet (15.3 meters)

1994-95 — 598 inches (1,519 cm), or 49.8 feet (15.2 meters)

1955-56 — 594 inches (1,509 cm), or 49.5 feet (15.1 meters)

1957-58 — 593 inches (1,506 cm), or 49.4 feet (15 meters)

2016-17 — 573 inches (1,455 cm), or 47.7 feet (14.5 meters)

___

Source: UC-Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab; Soda Springs, California; founded 1946. The snow season coincides with the water season that begins on October 1 and runs through the following September 30.