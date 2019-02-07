Share story

By
The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — After a close shave at the Super Bowl, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady got another close shave, this time for charity.

The six-time Super Bowl champion got his playoff stubble shaved off Thursday at Gillette headquarters in Boston.

Gillette donated $35,000 each to the Boys and Girls Club of South Boston, Best Buddies and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Brady also signed Patriots-branded Gillette razors, which will be auctioned for charity.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Brady said Thursday was the first morning since the Super Bowl he hasn’t woken up completely exhausted. He also divulged that he’s enjoyed a margarita or two since the game, and is planning on vacationing in Costa Rica.

The Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 on Sunday in a game that wasn’t decided until late in the fourth quarter.

The Associated Press