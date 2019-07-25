ATLANTA (AP) — Dramatic video shows a toddler who climbed onto an airport conveyor belt scrambling over suitcases during his wild ride down the luggage chute.

Edith Vega said her 2-year-old son Lorenzo hopped onto the belt when she briefly set him down to print boarding passes at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday.

Security video later released by the airport shows some of what happened next.

One camera recorded Lorenzo being pulled through a rubber curtain, beyond the reach of his mother and an airport worker. Video then shows him crawling over bags, trying to avoid being pulled through a screening machine. He pops out on the other side, only to tumble down into another room where startled security workers give him hugs.

Authorities said his hand was broken.