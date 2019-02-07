STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — The discovery of cocaine inside a Virginia inmate’s prosthetic leg has led to an investigation into a suspected drug distribution operation at that jail.

The Free Lance-Star reports officers acting on a tip about drugs stashed in a Rappahannock Regional Jail cell located the 3 to 7 grams of cocaine inside the prosthesis last month. The search warrant affidavit lists the name of the leg’s owner, but the newspaper isn’t printing it because he hasn’t been charged in the case.

He was already jailed on marijuana possession charges.

The affidavit says his girlfriend collected drug payments from other inmates via the Cash App mobile service. It’s still not clear how the drugs got into the jail.

The girlfriend is currently jailed on unrelated drug charges. Her name hasn’t been released.

