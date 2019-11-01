ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A timeline of the 2018 shooting that killed five people at a Maryland newspaper reveals that it took six minutes for officers to encounter the gunman inside the building.

The Baltimore Sun reports that detail emerged in court earlier this week. Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Colt Leitess said in court Monday that Jarrod Ramos hid under a desk and officers didn’t arrest him until he identified himself as the shooter and surrendered.

Retired Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, police captain Ashley Heiberger says officers responding to mass shootings generally bypass victims to confront the shooter only if they continue hearing gunshots.

The sheriff’s office and police declined to comment, citing the pending trial.

Ramos pleaded guilty Monday to all charges in the massacre. The defense maintains he shouldn’t be held criminally responsible.

___

