TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Thousands of protesters supporting Albania’s opposition have surrounded the parliament, demanding the government’s resignation and early elections and accusing the Cabinet of corruption and crime links.
The parliament building in capital Tirana was surrounded Tuesday by hundreds of police officers and barbed wire.
Lawmakers of the center-right Democratic Party-led opposition have resigned from their posts.
Recent rallies saw demonstrators using flares and throwing hard objects while police have responded with tear gas.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Fire broke out aboard Seattle-based icebreaker when it was in one of Earth's most remote spots
- Over 1,500 turtles found inside luggage in Philippines VIEW
- Amid Mardi Gras joy, tears for bicyclists killed in traffic VIEW
- McConnell: Enough Senate votes to reject Trump's wall move
The opposition has not heeded calls from the European Union, the U.S. and international organizations to enter talks with its political rivals.
The governing Socialists of Prime Minister Edi Rama hold 74 seats in the 140-seat parliament.
Albania hopes to launch membership negotiations with the European Union in June.