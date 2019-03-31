SAO PAULO (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of several major Brazilian cities to protest against the 55th anniversary of the coup that instituted the country’s 1964-1985 military regime.

The demonstrations took place on Sunday in 10 states, a day after an appeals court judge overturned another judge*s decision barring the commemorations sought by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, a former army captain who has sparked controversy with comments seen as racist, homophobic and misogynist, and has praised the authoritarian regime.

In Brasilia, the nation’s capital, protesters marched chanting “dictatorship never again.”

Brazil’s armed forces overthrew President Joao Goulart on March 31, 1964.

“Bolsonaro expresses his love for the dictatorship because he thinks that violence will resolve the country’s problems,” said Marcos Souza, a 37-year-old bank worker in a Rio protest.