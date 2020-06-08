LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors won’t charge thousands of protesters who were arrested after violating curfew and other orders by police in the city that’s made the most arrests during U.S. demonstrations over racial injustice.

City Attorney Mike Feuer said Monday that his office will develop an alternative without punishment for protesters who were cited for violating curfew or failing to obey orders to leave.

District Attorney Jackie Lacey said she won’t file charges in misdemeanor cases.

Los Angeles police and county sheriff’s deputies arrested more than 3,000 people over days of mostly peaceful protests following the death of George Floyd. The vast majority of citations were for violating curfew or dispersal orders.

Prosecutors said they would keep pursuing charges for looting, burglary, vandalism and any violence.

Lacey has already charged more than 60 people with felonies related to the protests. The majority were for looting.

Advertising

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Funeral-style auto processions in memory of George Floyd wound through Southern California on Monday.

The processions originating from several locations were expected to culminate with a downtown Los Angeles memorial service for Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police two weeks ago continues to draw nationwide protests.

The processions coincided with a final public viewing for Floyd at a Houston church. His funeral will be Tuesday, followed by burial next to his mother.

California demonstrations have been largely peaceful for days, after initially being marred by violence and looting.

Officials announced Sunday that California National Guard troops were being pulled out of California cities that had requested them to back up local police forces.

Advertising

“After nearly a week assisting civil authorities on the streets of California, soldiers with the California National Guard will begin transitioning back to their home armories,” the Cal Guard said in a statement.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said some troops would begin departing Sunday evening and a small number would remain stationed nearby to provide emergency support if needed.

More than 7,000 National Guard troops were deployed to LA, San Francisco, Sacramento and other cities to assist local law enforcement, Cal Guard said.