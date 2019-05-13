PRAGUE (AP) — Thousands of Czechs are rallying in Prague and elsewhere for the third straight Monday to demand the new justice minister’s resignation.

The protesters say the minister might compromise the legal system at a time when prosecutors have to decide whether to indict Prime Minister Andrej Babis over alleged fraud involving European Union funds.

Babis denies wrongdoing.

The justice minister has significant control over prosecutors. Marie Benesova was appointed in April. She’s a lawyer and adviser to President Milos Zeman, Babis’ close ally. Zeman has repeatedly criticized prosecutors.

As a lawmaker, Benesova voted against a police request to strip Babis of parliamentary immunity to face investigation. The protesters and the opposition say she might try to influence his case.

Benesova denies that.

The protests are set to continue.